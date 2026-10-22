Uttarakhand adds 321 seats in government nursing colleges since 2021

Uttarakhand has added 321 nursing seats through three government nursing colleges established since July 2021, taking the total number of seats across government and private nursing institutions to 11,495, according to a state government release.

The expansion is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen nursing education and improve employment prospects for young people, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The three government colleges offer programmes including BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care (NPCC) and Nurse Practitioner in Midwifery (NPM), among others.

The newly added capacity includes 151 seats in BSc Nursing, 120 in MSc Nursing, 20 in NPCC and 30 in NPM. The total number of seats across programmes at government nursing colleges has reached 879, the release said.

Private institutions account for most nursing seats Private nursing institutions in Uttarakhand account for 10,616 seats across courses, according to the state government. Since July 2021, 76 private institutions have received essentiality certificates to run nursing programmes, and 5,138 seats have been approved across different courses.

The state also attracts students from outside Uttarakhand, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and northeastern states, the release said.

The government has also taken steps to increase faculty strength at nursing colleges. Medical education director Dr Ashutosh Sayana said 40 nursing tutors were appointed in December 2021 and another 26 by June 2025, taking the total number of regular nursing tutors to 66.

In October 2022, nine faculty members were appointed, including eight assistant professors and one associate professor. Seven more faculty members were appointed in November 2025. The government has also created posts for tutors, assistant professors, associate professors, professors and deputy principals.

Government highlights overseas placements and new appointments The state government said students are being trained in foreign languages such as Japanese, German and Spanish to support employment opportunities overseas. According to the release, 60 candidates from two batches secured jobs in Japan in 2023, while 13 candidates found employment in Germany in 2025.

The Directorate of Medical Education has initiated the appointment process for 16 assistant professors after the final examination results were declared. A requisition for 30 nursing tutor posts was sent to the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board in September, the release said.

Demand for nursing education is reflected in the number of applicants for entrance examinations. Around 12,000 to 15,000 candidates apply each year for nursing courses through Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, according to the state government.