Uttarakhand advances GPS mapping and youth-led development initiatives

Uttarakhand is pursuing technology-led trekking infrastructure, youth participation in policymaking and cross-border disaster assistance through three initiatives announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday. The measures cover GPS/GIS mapping of 100 trekking routes, engagement with selected students on development priorities and the dispatch of a relief team to Nepal.

Digital mapping for trekking Dhami flagged off an expedition team from the Chief Minister’s Camp Office to conduct GPS/GIS mapping and technical surveys of 100 major trekking and hiking routes. Teams formed by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council will undertake field surveys and prepare detailed digital maps of the selected trails.

Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said the mapping exercise would form the basis for an online and offline GPS navigation application. The application is intended to provide trekkers with trail information even when network connectivity is unavailable. It is also expected to support rescue operations during emergencies.

The project includes identifying appropriate locations for campsites, dustbins and toilets. Officials said the exercise would support future planning for route facilities, waste management, communication arrangements, signage and emergency evacuation. A detailed project report and coffee table book will also be prepared to promote less-known trekking areas.

Students join policy dialogue At the ‘Chief Minister Youth Student Chintan’ programme, Dhami interacted with 140 students selected from across the state. The participants presented ideas on education, health, tourism, employment, infrastructure, technology, environmental protection and migration.

The Chief Minister announced that students in Classes 10 and 12 at government schools would receive funds through direct benefit transfer for purchasing tablets. He said the government was working to connect students with modern technology and future-oriented learning.

Officials said 267,744 students participated in the wider campaign by submitting essays, ideas and suggestions. Students who presented outstanding ideas across different themes were recognised during the event.

Dhami emphasised the need to connect young people with artificial intelligence, robotics, digital skills and demand-based training. He also highlighted entrepreneurship and self-employment as avenues for employment generation, particularly in mountainous areas.

Nepal relief assistance Dhami and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi flagged off an eight-member Nepal disaster relief assistance team led by Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha president Padam Singh Thapa. The team will support affected families and plans to adopt a village in Nepal.