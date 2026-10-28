Uttarakhand announces 12 projects worth ₹231.91 crore in Gairsain

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 development projects worth ₹231.91 crore in Gairsain (Bhararisain), Chamoli district. The projects include six schemes worth ₹197.87 crore for which foundation stones were laid and six completed works worth ₹34.04 crore that were inaugurated. The initiatives cover drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, land subsidence protection and police and fire service infrastructure.

The projects are intended to expand basic facilities in Gairsain and surrounding areas, including water supply, road access, educational infrastructure and public safety services.

Water and road connectivity The largest project announced was a proposed dam on the Ramganga river, estimated to cost ₹122.69 crore. It is intended to meet drinking water requirements in Gairsain town and nearby settlements.

A further ₹50.19 crore has been earmarked for protective works against land subsidence in Bahugunanagar, in Karnaprayag block. The foundation stone was also laid for a government polytechnic building in Gairsain at a cost of ₹12.17 crore. Building maintenance work at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Bachhuaban, costing ₹22.75 lakh, was among the other projects launched.

Two road-related schemes were also included. Works connecting the Kumoli-Raivan motor road with the Farkhande motor road have an estimated cost of ₹6.99 crore, while works linking the Gairsain-Pajyana motor road with the Kumoli-Raivan motor road are valued at ₹5.61 crore.

The completed projects inaugurated by Dhami include the upgradation of the Khajurkhal-Bhandarikhor-Kunigad motor road on the Bachhuaban-Chaukhutia route, costing ₹14.82 crore, and an auditorium building at Government Inter College Gairsain, built for ₹4.38 crore.

Public services and safety Other completed works include improvement and resurfacing of the Sarkot-Bhararisain motor road, covering kilometres 6 to 11, and improvement, resurfacing and renewal of the Kargil martyr Ranjit Singh motor road on the Agar-Jingod route, covering kilometres 1 to 8.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two buildings intended to strengthen police and fire services in Gairsain. These are a fire unit building constructed at a cost of ₹4.38 crore and the new Gairsain police station building, which cost ₹4.25 crore.

The projects combine infrastructure investment with measures to address local needs, including drinking water supply and protection against land subsidence. Road improvements are expected to improve connectivity, while the new institutional buildings will strengthen educational and administrative facilities.