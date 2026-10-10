Uttarakhand announces eight measures to support traders, simplify business processes

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced eight measures to address traders' concerns, covering disaster relief, insurance awareness, tourism registrations, homestay expansion, road infrastructure and access to worker welfare schemes. The announcements were made at a provincial traders' conference at the Government Medical College auditorium in Haldwani.

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Dhami said traders were important contributors to the state's economy, employment generation and local development. He said the government was seeking to reduce procedural hurdles, improve transparency and establish a system for resolving grievances within defined timelines.

Focus on trader support The government will take necessary action to provide eligible traders with relief following natural or other disasters. Industry Mitra committees at the state and district levels will be reconstituted, with regular meetings planned to strengthen communication and address business-related concerns.

The government will publicise accident insurance provisions for GST-registered traders so eligible dependants can complete claims on time. Tourism registration procedures will be simplified, and a single-window system will be introduced to facilitate businesses in the sector.

Homestay facilities will be expanded in tourism-heavy areas and district headquarters, with the stated aim of generating self-employment and supplementary income for local residents. Parking facilities will be developed at required locations along the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

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Road and drainage construction and repair in markets linked to national highways, state highways and other major roads will be prioritised. The government will also facilitate access to Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board schemes for workers registered with the labour department and employed in commercial establishments.

Dhami said the measures were intended to create a more accessible and predictable business environment. He added that the government regarded traders as partners in economic development rather than simply as taxpayers.

Investment and enterprise push The chief minister said more than 206 services across 26 major departments were available online through the state's single-window system. The Nivesh Mitra mechanism had been established to help resolve concerns raised by investors and entrepreneurs.

Uttarakhand has also introduced a startup policy and arranged a ₹200 crore venture fund to encourage startups and innovation, Dhami said. The government is seeking to extend industrial development beyond the plains and expand enterprise and employment opportunities in mountainous districts.

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Land has been identified for special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora to support small industries, according to the chief minister. He said local trade, tourism, small-scale industries and self-employment were important to strengthening the state's economy.

Dhami urged traders to contribute to the development of Uttarakhand and said the government wanted local businesses to access opportunities in national and international markets.

At the conference, he inaugurated proceedings by lighting a ceremonial lamp, released a souvenir published by the provincial industry and trade representatives' organisation and honoured representatives of various trade bodies. Members of the state government, elected representatives, district officials and trade association office-bearers attended the event.