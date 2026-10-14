Uttarakhand announces extra relief for hail-hit farmers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to provide hailstorm-affected farmers with additional financial assistance equal to the relief available under existing disaster norms. The state has also deferred payment of electricity bills for October, November and December for affected farmers and will ask the Centre to defer Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan repayments for three months.

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The measures are intended to ease financial pressure following damage to agricultural, horticultural and sugarcane crops. According to the state government, the additional assistance will be provided over and above the amount prescribed under disaster relief standards.

Additional compensation Under the decision, farmers affected by hailstorms will receive an amount equal to the assistance payable under existing disaster relief norms, in addition to the prescribed support. The government said this would help farmers facing financial difficulties because of crop damage and support them in continuing agricultural and horticultural activities.

Officials have been directed to take steps to implement the additional assistance. The announcement does not provide a process or timeline for assessing crop losses and distributing the amount, and details of implementation are still awaited by authorities.

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The state has separately decided to defer payment of affected farmers’ electricity bills for October, November and December. The measure is intended to reduce immediate financial obligations while farmers deal with crop losses. The announcement describes a deferment, but does not clarify whether the bills will be waived or paid later under a revised schedule.

KCC relief awaits Centre The state government will write to the Union finance ministry requesting a three-month deferment of repayments on Kisan Credit Card loans held by farmers affected by hailstorms. The proposed relief is not yet confirmed: the announcement sets out a request to the Centre rather than a decision already approved by it.

The announcement does not specify the total number of beneficiaries, the overall cost of the additional assistance or the districts covered. It also does not clarify whether the request would cover interest payments or which borrowers would qualify.

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Chief Minister Dhami said the state government was committed to protecting farmers’ interests and helping them overcome difficulties caused by natural disasters. He said all possible steps would be taken to safeguard livelihoods and keep agricultural activities going.

The package combines extra compensation and temporary relief from immediate payments, while leaving the proposed loan deferment subject to the Centre’s response. The state said the measures were intended to help affected farmers recover and continue farming, but further details on implementation and eligibility have not been announced.