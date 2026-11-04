Uttarakhand announces ₹14.97-crore road upgrade to ease congestion in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a ₹14.97-crore road widening project between Khatima Chowk and Tharu Vikas Bhawan, with the state government seeking to improve local connectivity and address traffic congestion. The project was inaugurated through a bhoomi pujan ceremony at Rana Market on Sitarganj Road.

Dhami said the widened stretch would make travel easier for residents, traders and commuters from surrounding areas. Improved road capacity would also help streamline traffic and reduce congestion, he said. The project is part of the government's stated focus on improving basic infrastructure and civic facilities in Khatima.

Infrastructure and public services The Chief Minister said the state government was undertaking development works across roads, education, healthcare and transport. In the education sector, he cited construction of a building at the government college and modernisation work at ITIs and girls' schools.

He also referred to road widening projects, bridge construction and the development of bus stand facilities. These infrastructure projects, he said, were aimed at improving access and convenience for local residents.

Dhami said the government was also giving priority to the operation of the local sugar mill, timely crushing of sugarcane and payments to farmers. The measures were intended to address concerns affecting the region's farming community, he said.

Drainage and tourism plans The Chief Minister said work was being undertaken to improve Khatima's drainage system. He also referred to the development of an Oxygen Park, Crocodile Park and religious sites, saying these initiatives would help promote tourism in the area.

Dhami said the government's aim was to develop Khatima as a clean town with modern facilities. He added that work on roads and other public infrastructure would continue as part of the state's broader development efforts.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support of Khatima residents, describing his relationship with the people as one that went beyond his role as an elected representative. Before attending the programme, he walked from Khatima Chowk to the venue, where residents welcomed him at different points.