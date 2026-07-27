Uttarakhand approves over ₹62 crore for infrastructure, Kumbh 2027 works and welfare initiatives

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial sanctions exceeding ₹62 crore for infrastructure development, Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, temple projects and welfare measures across the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also cleared scholarship assistance for children of ex-servicemen and approved the launch of Thana Diwas and Ratri Chaupal programmes in Vibrant Villages to strengthen public access to police services.

The approvals include funding for a sewage treatment plant in Dehradun, 21 NABARD-supported development projects, religious infrastructure, public amenities and initiatives aimed at improving law enforcement outreach in border villages.

Major allocations for development projects and Kumbh infrastructure Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved ₹6.62 crore for land acquisition to facilitate the construction of an 8 MLD sewage treatment plant at Tapkeshwar Mahadev, Garhi Dakra Cantonment in Dehradun under the state sector.

The government also sanctioned ₹41.37 crore for 21 development projects financed through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), aimed at strengthening infrastructure across different parts of Uttarakhand.

As part of preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister approved ₹5.46 crore for temporary infrastructure, including balli barricading, Chakravyuh barriers and temporary fire watch towers. Another ₹6.85 crore was sanctioned for constructing eight temporary night shelters and related facilities for the event.

Several temple development projects also received financial approval. These include ₹1.24 crore for completing the remaining restoration work at Sukeshwar Mahadev Temple in Sakuni village under Dwarahat block in Almora district, with ₹74.83 lakh released as the first instalment.

The government also approved ₹72.83 lakh for constructing a dharamshala at the Maa Mangla Bhagwati Mata Temple complex in Seraghat, Almora, with a first instalment of ₹43.69 lakh.

In Pithoragarh district, ₹22 lakh was approved for beautification works, construction of a boundary wall and a dharamshala at Budheshwar Temple in Bhaudi gram panchayat under Moonakot block. In Udham Singh Nagar district, ₹25 lakh was sanctioned for beautifying Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park and a pond in Darau village of Kichha Assembly constituency.

Scholarship support and police outreach in Vibrant Villages Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also approved ₹36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Parivar Chief Minister Assistance Fund for scholarships to children of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD programmes. The scholarship assistance will continue under the existing provisions of the scheme.

In another decision, the Chief Minister approved the implementation of Thana Diwas and Ratri Chaupal programmes in every Vibrant Village located in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.