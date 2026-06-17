Uttarakhand approves ₹105 crore for roads, urban and Kumbh works

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday approved financial sanctions exceeding ₹105 crore for a wide range of infrastructure and public utility projects, including road development, urban sanitation systems and Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations.

The approvals are spread across several districts and assembly constituencies and are aimed at improving civic infrastructure, boosting tourism facilities and strengthening disaster-hit roads and public amenities.

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The largest component of the approvals relates to urban development and sanitation infrastructure. Under the ring-fenced account of the urban development department, projects worth ₹48.58 crore were cleared for construction of animal crematorium facilities in municipal corporations including Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rudrapur, Haridwar and Roorkee.

The same package also includes legacy waste disposal projects in municipal councils such as Shivalik Nagar, Chamba, Karnaprayag and Bageshwar, along with procurement of waste management vehicles and sanitation equipment for several urban local bodies.

Road and transport infrastructure Road and transport infrastructure formed another major area of spending. The state government approved ₹13.73 crore for widening the road stretch from Gaba Chowk to DD Chowk in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar district. In Rudraprayag district, ₹4.02 crore was sanctioned for blacktopping the remaining portion of the Chhenagad-Baksir motor road in Jakholi block.

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Separate approvals were also granted under the state plan for road strengthening and pedestrian connectivity projects in Nainital and Champawat districts. These include ₹3.87 crore for improvement of the Vijaypur-Pahadpani pedestrian route in Haldwani block and ₹9.87 crore for strengthening and blacktopping the road from Maunpokhari to Hareshwar Temple in Champawat assembly constituency.

Kumbh-linked projects and civic amenities As part of preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister approved implementation of a ₹4.17 crore project funded by the Union government for construction of a 50-bed barrack at the fire station in Mayapur.

The government also approved ₹4.96 crore for installation of LED streetlights under Kotdwar Municipal Corporation, aimed at improving urban lighting infrastructure and energy efficiency.

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In the judicial infrastructure segment, ₹18.59 lakh was sanctioned for construction of Type-III residential quarters for judicial staff at the civil court complex in Ramnagar.

The Chief Minister further approved ₹1.41 crore for construction of separate toilets and additional rooms for transgender persons, women and persons with disabilities in labour courts located in Dehradun, Kashipur and Haridwar.

Temple restoration and tourism-related projects also received allocations. Haruhit Temple in Bhikiyasain Nagar Panchayat and Maa Bal Kunwari Mata Temple in Devikhal received combined approvals exceeding ₹1.6 crore for beautification and renovation works.

The tourism department was separately granted ₹1.50 crore for projects in the Ranikhet assembly constituency during the current financial year.