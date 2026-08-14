Uttarakhand approves ₹190 crore for hydropower, roads, tourism and police infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling about ₹190 crore for development and construction projects across the state, including a 12 MW hydropower project, road upgrades, tourism infrastructure and police vehicles.

The largest allocation is ₹159.60 crore for construction of the Tankul hydropower project in Pithoragarh through the Public Investment Board. The Chief Minister also approved ₹4.75 crore for upgrading and expanding the tourist guest house at Chaukori.

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Roads, bridge and police infrastructure Under the state plan, ₹3.25 crore has been sanctioned for reconstruction and strengthening of the Saudi Lagga Kyari motor road in Jaunpur block of Dhanaulti. Another ₹4.23 crore has been approved for construction and repair of damaged internal roads using interlocking tiles in villages including Jhinvaredi, Sumeru Vihar, Suddhowala, Selakui, Ummedpur, Ambiwala, Thakarpur and Khushalpur in Sahaspur.

In Pauri Garhwal, ₹3.45 crore has been approved for improvement work on the Kanskhet Asgad Ghandiyal Dhar Alasu Kunkuli motor road between kilometres 13 and 17. A further ₹3.31 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a 36-metre-span double-lane bridge at Gabbar Singh Camp in Kotdwar.

The police department has received approval to procure 75 vehicles, including 21 Scorpios, 26 Boleros, four 32-seater buses, eight 24-seater buses, eight 12-seater buses, five 11-tonne trucks and three 4-tonne trucks. A total of ₹12 crore has been placed at the disposal of the Director General of Police, including ₹68.01 lakh for pending payment on five riot-control and jammer vehicles from 2025-26.

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Centre to examine highway spur proposals Separately, the Centre has agreed to consider Uttarakhand’s proposals to connect several important state roads with the national highway network as spurs.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Dhami that proposals submitted by the state had been forwarded to the concerned officials for examination and consideration.

The proposals include approval of about one kilometre of road, including a tunnel, from Sikura Band to NTD in Almora as a spur of National Highway 309B. The state has also sought to connect the 45-km Seraghat-Badchhina road and the 72-km Marchula-Bhikiyasen road to the national highway network.

It has further proposed that the 44-km Kalsi-Chakrata road be developed as a spur of National Highways 707A and 507.

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Dhami said improved connectivity to mountainous and border areas would strengthen regional development, tourism, trade and local economies. He thanked Gadkari for considering the proposals and said the state expected decisions to be taken at the earliest.