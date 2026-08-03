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Uttarakhand approves ₹227 crore for Kumbh works, road widening and police infrastructure

In a major boost to public infrastructure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 227 crore investment for preparations ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027, focusing on essential developments in Haridwar and Dehradun, alongside welfare measures for ex-servicemen families.

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Updated3 Aug 2026, 02:53 PM IST
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami(@pushkardhami X)
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth about 227 crore for infrastructure development, Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, road widening, police facilities and welfare measures for ex-servicemen families, according to an official government statement.

Major share for Kumbh Mela infrastructure

The largest allocation has been made for Kumbh Mela-related works in Haridwar under the Irrigation Department. The government has approved 98.18 crore for construction of ghats and an Astha Path on the left bank of the Ganga in the Gaurishankar area downstream of Chandi Ghat. Another 115.91 crore has been sanctioned for similar works on the right bank in the Bairagi Camp area.

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The statement said these projects are intended to strengthen infrastructure and improve facilities for pilgrims during Kumbh Mela 2027.

Dehradun road project and police outpost building

Dhami also approved a 11.95 crore project for utility shifting and relocation of water supply lines associated with widening the 1.65-km New Cantt Road stretch in Dehradun from two lanes to three lanes.

In Haridwar district, the government sanctioned the first instalment of 96.59 lakh against a total approved cost of 2.41 crore for construction of the administrative building of Sultanpur police outpost.

Scholarships for ex-servicemen families

The Chief Minister approved 36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Parivar Chief Minister Assistance Fund for payment of scholarships to dependent students of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD courses.

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The government said the assistance would support higher education for children of ex-servicemen families.

Dearness relief enhanced

Dhami has also approved an increase in dearness relief for civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings to 60% per month with effect from January 1, 2026.

According to the official statement, the approvals are aimed at strengthening public infrastructure, improving connectivity, supporting Kumbh-related development works and extending welfare benefits to pensioners and ex-servicemen families.

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