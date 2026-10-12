Uttarakhand cabinet clears Jan Vishwas Bill, revised rules for former Agniveers

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Monday approved a set of proposals covering business compliance, recruitment, infrastructure regulation and public administration, including a bill aimed at simplifying business activities and revised rules for employing former Agniveers in uniformed state government posts.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haridwar, cleared the Second Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, for introduction in the state assembly. The proposed legislation seeks to decriminalise minor offences, introduce civil penalties and administrative action for minor technical and procedural violations, and remove obsolete or unnecessary legal provisions.

Business compliance reforms The Jan Vishwas bill is intended to simplify commercial activities and improve ease of doing business in the state. The cabinet also approved amendments to Schedule III of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development and Regulation Act, 2023.

Under the amendment, 92% of proceeds from the disinvestment and monetisation of assets belonging to public agencies, local bodies, state public sector undertakings and financially autonomous institutions will be provided to the respective public agencies. The measure is intended to improve asset management and support infrastructure development.

The cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Floodplain Zoning Rules, 2026, to regulate land use and development in flood-prone areas. The rules will lay down procedures and standards for implementing the Uttarakhand Floodplain Zoning Act, 2012, while seeking to preserve natural flood flows and protect people, property and critical infrastructure.

It also cleared the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2026, for introduction in the assembly. Based on the Centre’s Model Fire Service Bill, 2019, the proposed legislation would revise the existing law to address challenges arising from industrial growth, urbanisation, disasters and potential fire incidents.

Recruitment and public services The cabinet approved new horizontal reservation rules for former Agniveers seeking direct recruitment to uniformed Group C posts in state services. The earlier 2025 rules provided 10% horizontal reservation and relaxations in the maximum age limit and physical efficiency test. The revised framework incorporates changes in line with the Centre’s latest guidelines, including exemptions in the written examination and physical standards test.

A separate approval extended 215 posts under the Swajal project management unit and the State Water and Sanitation Mission from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027. The posts include 189 under Swajal and 26 under the state mission. Salaries and honorariums will continue to be paid by the State Water and Sanitation Mission.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval to form a society to develop the Shri Madan Mohan Malaviya Oriental Research Institute in Rishikul, Haridwar. The planned centres will cover yoga and meditation, Ayurveda research, astrology and oriental studies, fine arts, Hindu studies and philosophy, and spiritual tourism.

Other decisions included approval for the third session of the state’s fifth assembly in 2026, with Dhami authorised to determine its date and venue. The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister’s State Bravery Award Scheme for children who demonstrate exceptional courage, resilience and humanitarian concern.

In housing and land administration, it relaxed the access-road width requirement for an affordable housing project spread across about 8.1169 hectares in Sisona village, Haridwar, allowing a six-metre road instead of the prescribed nine metres. It also approved correction of a survey number in an order concerning conversion of 24,280 square metres of land from industrial to residential use in Udham Singh Nagar.