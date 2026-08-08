Uttarakhand Cabinet clears labour, livestock and infrastructure reforms

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of measures covering livestock farming, labour welfare, education, judicial infrastructure, tourism, sports and industrial development, including extending subsidies for cattle purchase to general category beneficiaries and approving new labour rules under the Code on Wages.

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The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and announced by Director General of Information and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Banshidhar Tiwari.

Livestock support, labour rules approved The Cabinet expanded the state livestock scheme to include general category farmers, who will now be eligible for subsidies to purchase cows or buffaloes. The unit cost has been revised from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries will receive a 90% subsidy, while general category beneficiaries will be eligible for up to 60% assistance. The government said around 2,128 livestock farmers are expected to benefit during the first year.

The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Code on Wages Rules, 2026, under the Code on Wages, 2019. The rules provide for minimum wages, overtime payment at twice the normal rate, salary disbursal by the seventh day of every month, digital wage payments and equal pay for men and women performing similar work.

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A new operational framework for hostels run by the Social Welfare Department for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students was also approved. According to the government, the rules are aimed at improving accommodation, food and academic facilities for students.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the High-Powered Committee on eco-tourism by including senior forest department officials to strengthen environmental protection, waste management and local community participation.

High Court complex, sports university and expressway Among infrastructure-related decisions, the Cabinet approved the transfer of around 40 hectares of forest land from a 73-hectare parcel at Lamachaur in Haldwani for construction of a High Court complex.

It also sanctioned 122 regular posts for the Uttarakhand State Sports University at Gaulapar, Haldwani, besides approving outsourced technical and support staff.

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The Cabinet approved amendments to the Uttarakhand GST Act, 2017, in line with changes made by the Centre, and adopted the Centre's protocol for handing over Jal Jeevan Mission rural drinking water schemes to gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees.

It also amended recruitment rules for scaler posts in the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation by introducing a 100-mark written examination.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved signing a memorandum of understanding with Uttar Pradesh to facilitate extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand Industrial Relations Rules, 2026, were also approved under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The rules include provisions related to recognition of trade unions, grievance redressal committees, industrial dispute resolution, procedures for strikes and lockouts, and a worker re-skilling fund.

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