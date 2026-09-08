Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami launches free coaching scheme for 11,000 Uttarakhand students

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, Main Sevak Sadan, to provide free online coaching for competitive examinations to eligible students of government and aided colleges and state universities.

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The first phase will connect 11,000 students with free online coaching. Dhami said financial constraints and lack of resources should not prevent talented young people from pursuing their ambitions. He said students, especially in hilly and remote areas, often struggle to access quality coaching and guidance.

Focus on equal opportunities Dhami said competitive examination success requires hard work, the right direction, a sound strategy, guidance from good teachers and regular practice. He described Uttarakhand’s youth as the state’s biggest strength and said the government would ensure opportunities, resources, guidance and a transparent system.

He said Uttarakhand has implemented the country’s strictest anti-copying law to make recruitment processes transparent. More than 34,000 youths have secured government jobs during the past five years.

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The government’s objective is not restricted to government employment, Dhami said. It wants Uttarakhand’s youth to become job creators through self-employment, startups, skill development, entrepreneurship and promotion of local products. He said reverse migration has increased, with young people returning to villages to pursue businesses, agriculture, horticulture, homestays and enterprises based on local products.

The Chief Minister said the government is also involving students in shaping the state’s future. The government is consulting students on their aspirations and concerns. A separate youth commission will be created to focus on youth aspirations and employment-related issues.

Digital education and wider support Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat described the scheme as an important initiative, particularly for students from mountainous and remote areas. The Higher Education Department will work to ensure eligible students receive information about the scheme and benefit from it.

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Rawat said the government is working to improve quality in higher education. Digital education is also being expanded, with the e-library providing students access to nearly 20 lakh books. From this year, 50% of posts in student union elections will be reserved for women students.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan asked coaching institutions associated with the scheme to treat their role as a social and personal responsibility, besides a professional one. He stressed regular interaction, proper guidance and support for each student.

Dhami interacted with students and encouraged them to pursue their goals. He urged them to dream big and work with confidence, discipline, dedication and determination. He said the government would stand with them at every step.