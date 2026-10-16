Uttarakhand clears 2,000 women constable posts, Ankita case convicts serving life terms

Uttarakhand has approved a proposal to raise the number of women constable posts in district police units from 526 to 2,000, while police officials have detailed the investigation and court proceedings in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which three accused were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

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The two developments concern police staffing and the handling of a high-profile criminal case. The women constable proposal provides for 1,474 additional posts to be adjusted from sanctioned positions in other cadres and branches, without increasing the total number of sanctioned posts or creating an additional financial burden, according to the state government.

Staffing and promotion prospects Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the proposal to increase women constable positions in district police units. The personnel department has agreed to the arrangement on the condition that a separate proposal be submitted to restructure higher posts. That exercise is intended to accommodate 1,210 women constables currently working in supernumerary positions and ensure opportunities for their future promotions.

The government said the change would create a pathway to adjust these personnel while providing better service opportunities for women in the police force. Dhami said the government was working to strengthen law and order and increase women's participation in policing, while securing their career prospects.

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Ankita case and CBI probe Separately, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan told a press conference at police headquarters in Dehradun that the investigation into the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari involved coordinated police action, evidence collection and prosecution. Bhandari worked at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh.

According to Murugesan, the three accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident coming to light. A special investigation team was formed on Dhami's instructions, with a woman IPS officer of DIG rank appointed to lead it. The team examined digital, technical, forensic and physical evidence, witness statements and forensic reports.

The SIT completed its investigation in 88 days and filed a chargesheet of about 500 pages in court, the officer said. The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta on May 30, 2025, sentencing all three to rigorous life imprisonment. They remain in prison, according to the police briefing.

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Murugesan said the state had recommended a CBI investigation after the matter was taken up by the government, and the Centre accepted that recommendation. The CBI investigation is continuing. The police account highlighted the arrests, investigation and prosecution, while the ongoing CBI probe remains a separate process.