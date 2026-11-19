Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling ₹17.75 crore for development projects across several districts under Chief Minister announcements. The allocations cover rural road connectivity, drinking water infrastructure, temple and fairground improvements, dharamshala construction and other public amenities.

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The approvals extend across constituencies in Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The projects combine smaller local infrastructure requirements with larger road development proposals.

District-wise project approvals In Tehri Garhwal, ₹98.77 lakh has been sanctioned for a dharamshala, rooms and toilets near Huneshwar Mahadev temple in Pratapnagar constituency. The approved first instalment is ₹59.26 lakh. In Devprayag constituency, ₹36.19 lakh has been approved for beautification of Binser Devta temple and installation of interlocking tiles at Urman Tok in Badola village. Another ₹39.94 lakh has been sanctioned for improvements to Daggar Shivalaya.

In Pithoragarh district, ₹79.49 lakh has been approved for construction of the Gatghorgadi Nauling fairground in Dharchula constituency, with ₹47.69 lakh sanctioned as the first instalment. A separate allocation of ₹29.84 lakh will support construction of a pedestrian and horse route from Mandakini bridge to Rapt village in the Madkot area.

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In Didihat constituency, ₹93.64 lakh has been approved for paving, concrete roads, a culvert and protective works in Kholimali Kanyuri village. The first instalment for the project is ₹56.18 lakh.

Champawat district has received allocations for religious-site infrastructure and rural connectivity. ₹97.10 lakh has been sanctioned for beautification of the historic Dudhadhari Bhagwati fairground in Lohaghat, including a spectator gallery and meditation centre. The first instalment is ₹58.26 lakh. For the Basudhura-Sela link road, ₹25 lakh has been approved against the sanctioned project amount of ₹81.96 lakh.

Rural connectivity and water The government has approved ₹614 lakh for internal roads measuring 10 km each in rural areas of Tanakpur and Banbasa. Of this, ₹5 crore has been sanctioned for the current financial year.

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In Haridwar, ₹99.44 lakh has been approved for installing 50 hand pumps in rural areas of Jhabrera, with ₹59.66 lakh as the first instalment. Another ₹100.43 lakh has been sanctioned for 200 hand pumps in Bhagwanpur constituency.

The approvals also include ₹184.37 lakh for proposed works under Chief Minister announcements in Gadarpur constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district and ₹220 lakh for development works in Lohaghat constituency of Champawat.

The projects span basic infrastructure and improvements to community and religious facilities. The individual sanctions specify first-instalment amounts for several works, while the release does not provide a consolidated implementation timeline.