Uttarakhand clears ₹213 crore for infrastructure, agriculture and religious tourism projects

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth around ₹213 crore for a range of infrastructure and development projects across the state, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The approvals cover road construction, water supply schemes, agricultural financing, public infrastructure and preparations linked to large religious gatherings.

Major allocations linked to religious events Among the larger allocations, the government sanctioned ₹35 crore for police-related arrangements for the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

An additional ₹8.68 crore was approved for strengthening and asphalting a section of the Nalgon-Bhatiyana motor road in Chamoli district as part of preparations for the 2026 Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra.

Infrastructure spending across sectors Road projects account for a substantial portion of the approved expenditure.

The government cleared funds for reconstruction and strengthening of the Bindukheda-Raipur road in Rudrapur, a proposed three-lane elevated corridor between Rispana Bridge and Dharampur Chowk in Dehradun, road improvement works in Jageshwar and Rudraprayag, and a new motor road project in Bageshwar district.

The approvals also include several religious tourism and local infrastructure projects, including temple beautification works, fairground development and public utility facilities.

Drinking water projects receive funding The largest individual infrastructure allocation was ₹55.22 crore for implementation of the Chenagad drinking water scheme in Augustmuni Nagar Panchayat of Rudraprayag district.

The state also approved ₹2.22 crore for tube well drilling and related water supply infrastructure works in Gangotri Vihar in Dehradun.

Agriculture and rural economy In a move aimed at supporting the rural economy and agricultural activities, the Chief Minister approved ₹81.47 crore against a budget provision of ₹130 crore for crop loans, commercial crops and cooperative sector mills.

The sanction forms part of broader efforts to improve agricultural financing and support farming activities across the state.

Local development and heritage projects Other approved projects include road works in Sitarganj constituency, beautification projects at temples in Almora and Pithoragarh districts, and construction of a boundary wall at a cremation ground in Haridwar district.

Separately, the government approved a proposal to rename the Government Primary School at Dhaulra in Almora district after freedom fighter late Vidyadhar Vaishnav.