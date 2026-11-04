Uttarakhand clears ₹22.15 crore for 26 infrastructure and public amenity projects

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial and administrative sanctions of ₹22.15 crore for 26 development and construction works across several districts, with projects spanning urban infrastructure, rural connectivity, drinking water, electricity and religious-site development. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the allocations, which include road and drain construction, protective works, fencing, hand pumps and beautification of temples and fairgrounds.

Dehradun's Mussoorie Assembly constituency has received approvals worth ₹8.96 crore for internal roads, drainage and protective works across multiple localities. The projects cover Miththi Behri in Arkedia, Canal Road Jakhan, Malsi, Nageshwar, Sanjay Vihar, Tapkeshwar, Rojpur Road, Doon Vihar, Dobalwala, Ghorankhas, Kishan Nagar and Vijay Colony.

District-wise infrastructure push Pithoragarh has received approvals for four works worth around ₹3.44 crore. These include a cement concrete road in Lima Toda village, construction of the Nauling fair site in Ghatghor Gadi, an internal road in Upar Tola village and paving, cement concrete roads, a culvert and protective works in Kholimali Kanyuri.

In Almora, ₹45.63 lakh has been approved for anti-wild-boar fencing in the Takula area of Someshwar constituency. Another ₹97.08 lakh has been approved for beautification of Siddheshwar temple near Danya in Jageshwar constituency. The government has also issued an order releasing the first instalment of ₹58.248 lakh for the temple project.

Champawat has projects involving the beautification of Bhaleshwar temple in Bhaginakhet, the Bhagwati fair site in Khatoli and the Bhageshwar fair site in Bugakhyali. Government orders have been issued for financial and administrative approval of these works, with allocations of ₹25 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh, respectively. A further ₹97.10 lakh has been approved for the historic Dudhadhari Bhagwati fair site in Thanta, including beautification, construction of a spectator gallery and a meditation centre.

In Tehri Garhwal, ₹67.87 lakh has been approved for beautification of the Chowki Mahadev Shiv temple in the Devprayag constituency.

Water and power facilities Haridwar district has received approvals for 100 hand pumps in rural areas. The allocation includes ₹99.44 lakh for 50 hand pumps in Jhabrera constituency and ₹1.23 crore for 50 in villages under Laksar constituency.

In Pauri Garhwal, ₹3.44 crore has been approved for street-light infrastructure at different locations under the Kotdwar Municipal Corporation. The work includes installation of electric poles, construction of lines and shifting of existing lines.