Uttarakhand clears ₹495 crore for infrastructure, local bodies and Kumbh 2027 preparations

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth nearly ₹495 crore for infrastructure development, urban local bodies, district panchayats and public welfare projects across the state, while also clearing funds for preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and revising dearness allowance (DA) for eligible government employees.

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The approvals, sanctioned by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, span road infrastructure, tourism, urban development, religious sites, public utilities and administrative projects in multiple districts. The package also includes quarterly financial assistance for local bodies and measures aimed at strengthening public infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

Local bodies receive over ₹ 410 crore, infrastructure projects expanded A major share of the approved amount has been allocated to urban local bodies and district panchayats. The government approved ₹328.28 crore as the second quarterly instalment for urban local bodies for the 2026-27 financial year, while district panchayats will receive ₹82.21 crore on an ad hoc basis pending implementation of the Sixth State Finance Commission's recommendations.

Among key infrastructure projects, the government sanctioned ₹38.58 crore for construction of a multi-level parking facility at the old tehsil premises in Ramnagar and approved ₹43.87 crore for electricity infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Kumbh Mela 2027. Of this, ₹17.55 crore has been released as the first instalment.

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Road development remains another major focus. The government approved reconstruction and improvement works on several roads across Narendra Nagar, Laksar, Haridwar, Sitarganj and Pithoragarh. In Champawat, funds have been approved for an Adventure Park and a Women's Technology Park, while Gunji village in Pithoragarh will receive ₹4.62 crore under its integrated development programme.

Other projects include construction of RTC facilities and barracks for the 31st Battalion PAC in Rudrapur, a new bathing ghat at Rampaduka Temple in Dwarahat, beautification works at Bhikiyasain's Shiv Temple and construction of a Regional Transport Office building in Dehradun.

DA revised for employees under Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions Apart from development spending, the government approved an increase in dearness allowance for employees of the state government and autonomous bodies drawing salaries under the Fifth and Sixth Central Pay Commission structures.

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With effect from January 1, 2026, DA for employees under the Fifth Pay Commission has been increased from 474% to 483%, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive DA at 262%, up from 257%.

The Cabinet also approved renaming two roads in Ranikhet Assembly constituency. The Bidora-Chevi Patshahi Gate-Dhoomkheda road will be renamed Sahibzade Fateh Singh Road, while the Sauni-Daudakhal-Tipola motor road will be named after statehood activist late Puran Singh Dangwal.

The approvals form part of the government's ongoing push to strengthen connectivity, civic infrastructure and local governance while advancing tourism, religious infrastructure and public services across Uttarakhand.