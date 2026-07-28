Uttarakhand CM approves ₹93 crore for tourism, roads, helipads and solar projects

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth around ₹93 crore for infrastructure, tourism, connectivity, renewable energy and police housing projects across Uttarakhand. The approvals include funding for tourism infrastructure near Goljyu Temple in Almora, road upgrades, helipad construction, police residential facilities, geothermal energy exploration and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The approvals were announced through an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Tourism, connectivity and infrastructure projects approved According to the statement, the highest allocation of ₹56.29 crore has been approved for developing tourism infrastructure on PWD and Animal Husbandry Department land near Goljyu Temple in Almora district.

The Chief Minister also approved ₹3.32 crore for reconstruction and improvement of the Gyansu-Gwad-Passi-Budogi motor road in Tehri Garhwal district. Another ₹1.23 crore has been sanctioned for widening, paving and interlocking-tile work on major and internal roads in Bhaniyawala displaced area under Doiwala Assembly constituency in Dehradun district.

To strengthen police infrastructure in Haridwar district, the government approved construction of Type-II residential quarters at multiple police establishments. The approvals include a first instalment of ₹2.31 crore for 12 residential units at the Old Shyampur police station, ₹2.28 crore as the first instalment for another 12 units at Jwalapur Kotwali campus, and ₹1.26 crore as the first instalment for six residential units at Bahadrabad police station.

The Chief Minister also cleared funds for disaster response and air connectivity projects. These include a first instalment of ₹1.18 crore for construction of an ADRF post at Jankichatti in Uttarkashi district, ₹1.39 crore for construction of a helipad at Fitadi village in Mori block, ₹46.45 lakh for beautification of an existing helipad at Konsen Patti Badagaddi in Joshiyada, and ₹75.68 lakh for construction of a helipad at Bhangla Patti Dogi village in Tehri Garhwal district.

Solar scheme, geothermal survey and road renaming The state government has also approved a first instalment of ₹1.98 crore against a sanctioned cost of ₹4.01 crore for reconstruction of Government Inter College buildings at Pawki Devi, Naicholi Khanana and Chamrada Devi.

In the energy sector, the Chief Minister approved ₹3 crore for UJVNL to undertake preliminary geothermal resource exploration and prepare a detailed project report for identified sites in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district. A first instalment of ₹1.20 crore has also been sanctioned for the project.

The government further approved the release of ₹20 crore as the state's contribution towards the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to provide financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries installing rooftop solar systems under the Union government's scheme.