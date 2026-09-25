Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves ₹39.87 crore for infrastructure and development projects

The sanctioned projects span water supply, sewage treatment, roads, tourism infrastructure, solar installations and disaster-related works.

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Published25 Sep 2026, 04:31 PM IST
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to 39.87 crore for a range of development and construction projects across the state.

The projects cover water infrastructure, sewage treatment, road construction and improvement, tourism facilities, parking infrastructure and other public works in districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Pithoragarh and Haridwar.

One of the larger allocations is 6 crore for riverfront development along the Kali river in Dharchula, Pithoragarh, under the Tourism Department. The project is intended to develop facilities for pedestrians along the river.

In Ward No. 60 of Madhuban Enclave, 4.98 crore has been approved for construction of a tubewell and elevated water reservoir. The government has also sanctioned 2.21 crore for construction of a state-level water quality testing laboratory for the Kumaon region at Haldwani.

Water and sewage infrastructure receive allocations

The approvals include funding for renewable energy installations at sewage treatment facilities in the state. 4.30 crore has been sanctioned for a grid-connected solar installation at the 26 MLD sewage treatment plant at Lakkadghat, Rishikesh, Jagjitpur, and the 0.0500 MLD co-treatment facility at Lakkadghat.

Another 2.15 crore has been approved for grid solar installation at the 5 MLD sewage treatment plant at Chorpani, Rishikesh, in Tehri district.

Road infrastructure is another major component of the approvals. Pauri district has received approval of 3.17 crore for construction works in the Pauri assembly constituency, including improvement of the Nisni link motor road.

In Champawat, 1.67 crore has been sanctioned for improvement of the Budhakhet-Amkadiya motor road. In Tehri Garhwal, 3.25 crore has been approved for reconstruction and strengthening of the Uppoo-Aulani motor road in Thauldhar development block.

Pithoragarh will receive 74.44 lakh for a concrete road from Kirauli School to Jaitbuga in the Didihat assembly constituency. A further 80 lakh has been sanctioned for an internal concrete road in Bhoutli village of Kanali Chhina block. In Haridwar's BHEL Ranipur assembly constituency, 3.41 crore has been approved for four road works involving bitumen surfacing and widening.

Nanda Raj Jat facilities and other projects

Several of the approved projects relate to tourism and facilities around the Nanda Raj Jat. In Chamoli's Dewal block, 1.36 crore has been sanctioned for surface parking and toilet facilities near the Wan Padav helipad. Another 40.22 lakh has been approved for temporary parking at Danala Tok in Mundoli, while 30 lakh has been sanctioned for temporary parking at Surai Tok.

The remaining 1.88 crore for construction of a helipad at Wan in Dewal block has also received approval.

In Almora's Jageshwar assembly constituency, 97.08 lakh has been sanctioned for beautification of the Siddheshwar Temple near Danya.

The government has also approved 1 crore for the Public Works Department and 50 lakh for the Rural Development Department under the State Disaster Response Fund for road construction during the monsoon period.

Separately, 77.29 lakh has been approved for installation of CCTV cameras at the Nainital High Court.

The sanctions bring together projects across multiple infrastructure categories, with allocations directed towards basic water services, sewage management, road connectivity, tourism facilities, renewable energy installations and public infrastructure.

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