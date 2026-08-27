Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves ₹31 crore for bridge, road and parking projects across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling ₹31 crore for a series of infrastructure and construction projects in different parts of the state. The approvals cover bridge construction in Dehradun and Pithoragarh, road redevelopment in Udham Singh Nagar and a multi-level parking facility in Champawat.

Advertisement

In Dehradun district, ₹3.16 crore has been approved for construction of a 30-metre span PSC girder bridge over Bangla Nala in Ward No. 3 of Bhuttowala village under the Rishikesh assembly constituency. The project is intended to strengthen local connectivity and provide improved movement across the nala.

The largest allocation among the road and bridge projects is ₹15.30 crore for construction of a 60-metre span, 1.50-lane steel girder motor bridge over the Ramganga river. The bridge will be constructed along the Chandak-Bans-Anwlaghat-Gangolihat motor road in the Gangolihat assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district.

The chief minister has also approved ₹3.05 crore under the state plan for reconstruction of the road from Melaghat Main Road through Baghga Colony to Mayur Vihar Sector-2 and Sector-3 in Ward No. 9 of Khatima assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar. The road will be rebuilt using interlocking tiles.

Advertisement

Another major approval relates to Champawat, where ₹9.80 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a multi-level parking facility in the Devipura area, covering Dechmar village in Pati tehsil. Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam has been nominated as the executing agency for the project.

The approvals come alongside a separate decision to recognise the contribution of State Disaster Response Force personnel involved in the successful conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The chief minister has approved ₹5 lakh as an award for 108 SDRF personnel.

The state government's latest approvals include both physical infrastructure and measures related to public servants and pensioners. The bridge projects in Dehradun and Pithoragarh are focused on improving connectivity, while the Khatima road project is aimed at upgrading an existing local road. The proposed multi-level parking facility in Champawat is expected to add organised parking infrastructure in the area.

Advertisement

In a separate pension-related decision, Dhami approved an increase in the dearness relief payable to civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings who are receiving pensions under the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

According to the approval, the dearness relief rate will be 252% per month with effect from January 1, 2025. It will rise to 257% from July 1, 2025, and to 262% from January 1, 2026, subject to the prescribed conditions.

The decisions span infrastructure development, disaster-response recognition and pension-related financial relief. Together, the approvals cover projects in several districts and are intended to address connectivity, parking and other public infrastructure requirements while providing the applicable financial benefits to pensioners.