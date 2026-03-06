Uttarakhand CM Dhami blends cultural outreach with development messaging during Holi events

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked Holi celebrations across multiple districts this week, combining cultural participation with outreach on infrastructure and heritage initiatives.

At a Holi Milan event held at the chief minister’s residence in Dehradun, folk artists from Garhwal, Kumaon, Jaunsar and the Terai regions performed traditional music and dance forms, including Harul from Jaunsar and classical Kumaoni Holi songs. The event highlighted the state government’s emphasis on preserving regional cultural traditions.

Dhami also met former chief ministers Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat to extend festive greetings, in what officials described as a continuation of established political courtesy.

During his visit to Champawat, the chief minister inaugurated the annual fair at Maa Purnagiri Dham and reviewed ongoing infrastructure upgrades in the temple area. Officials said improvements are being made to parking facilities, drinking water systems and crowd management mechanisms to handle increased pilgrim footfall.

Dhami also attended the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav and a Holi Milan function in Lohaghat, interacting with residents and local representatives. In Khatima, he participated in another public Holi gathering marked by traditional music and community celebrations.

In his addresses, the chief minister said the state government is working to balance cultural preservation with infrastructure development. He reiterated that safeguarding Uttarakhand’s cultural identity while strengthening public services and facilities remains a policy priority.

