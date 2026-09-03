Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for love, harmony on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and prayed to Lord Krishna for happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being in their lives. In a message issued on the eve of the festival, Dhami said Lord Krishna’s life inspires humanity to follow the path of truth and justice.

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Krishna’s life offers enduring values for society, says CM Dhami described Lord Krishna as a true protector and guide of humanity and a source of inspiration for life philosophy. He said Krishna’s life teaches people to embrace love, sacrifice, service, compassion, harmony and social cohesion.

The Uttarakhand CM said Lord Krishna also gave a message of sensitivity towards deprived and neglected sections of society and their welfare. He said the teachings associated with Krishna remain relevant in addressing social responsibilities and encouraging people to work for the larger good.

Dhami said the message of Nishkama Karma, or selfless action, in the Bhagavad Gita remains relevant even today. Through the Gita, Lord Krishna showed humanity the way to perform duties with complete dedication and honesty without being concerned about the fruits of action.

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He said the messages of devotion, knowledge, yoga and action contained in the Gita provide positivity, self-confidence and balance in life. According to Dhami, these teachings continue to offer guidance for people seeking to fulfil their responsibilities with sincerity and discipline.

CM urges people to promote harmony and contribute to development On the occasion, Dhami appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to draw inspiration from Lord Krishna’s life and promote love, brotherhood and harmony in society. He urged citizens to strengthen these values in their daily lives and become active partners in the development of the state.

The CM said Janmashtami is also an opportunity to remember the ideals reflected in Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. He emphasised that values such as compassion, service and harmony can help strengthen social bonds and create a more inclusive society.

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Dhami wished that the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami would bring happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being to the people of Uttarakhand. He also called upon citizens to continue contributing to the state’s progress while upholding the principles of truth, justice and selfless duty.

Through his message, the Uttarakhand CM highlighted the continuing relevance of the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Krishna’s life in guiding individual conduct and encouraging a spirit of social responsibility. He appealed to people to make the festival an occasion for spreading goodwill and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood across the state together.