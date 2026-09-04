Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for research, innovation to shape state policies

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired the governing body meeting of the Uttarakhand State Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (USCPPGG) at the Secretariat and called for greater emphasis on research, innovation and effective implementation while framing policies for the state.

He said policy making should take into account Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions, challenges and future requirements. Research findings should be effectively used to make policies and government schemes more responsive to the state’s needs.

Dhami directed officials to prepare case studies based on Uttarakhand’s achievements and notable work in different sectors. He also stressed training and capacity building of officials at the district level and called for long-term planning based on the state’s distinctive conditions and potential.

Stipends to support research by postgraduate students The governing body agreed to provide stipends to 10 postgraduate students each year from major universities for capstone projects. The initiative will encourage research on subjects identified as priorities for Uttarakhand.

Members suggested promoting high-value, low-volume products and giving special attention to MSMEs. They also recommended promoting home tourism in hill areas, saying it could generate more employment and self-employment opportunities locally.

The members proposed research on eight major reform areas connected with the state’s future development. They stressed setting annual monitoring targets, regularly evaluating schemes and assessing policy effectiveness from time to time.

The meeting discussed the Developed Uttarakhand-2047 strategy, focusing on economic development and employment, human resources and welfare, forests, biodiversity and climate adaptation, infrastructure development, local self-government and regional development, and technology-based governance. Members emphasised balancing economic progress with environmental protection, employment generation and sustainable development.

SDG monitoring and policy evaluation also reviewed The meeting reviewed work being undertaken by USCPPGG in collaboration with UNDP for implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. Discussions covered localisation and monitoring of SDGs, policy evaluation and studies linked to state priorities. Officials informed the meeting that Uttarakhand ranks first among Himalayan states in Sustainable Development Goals.

Members suggested keeping soil as a focus area and strengthening the health sector. They recommended training officials up to the block level for effective implementation, making state achievements part of orientation programmes, and involving universities in research on Uttarakhand’s progress, potential and development.