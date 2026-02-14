Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for zero tolerance on crime, orders tighter policing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the state’s law and order situation and directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, stressing immediate legal action, tighter monitoring of offenders, and clear accountability at all levels.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence, Dhami instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that all criminal incidents are promptly registered and pursued through effective, result-oriented policing. He said maintaining public safety and the rule of law remains the government’s highest priority.

The Chief Minister laid special emphasis on habitual and organised crime, directing officials to strengthen intelligence gathering and maintain close surveillance on repeat offenders. He said stringent action should be taken under existing legal provisions to deter criminal activity and reinforce public confidence in law enforcement.

Dhami also called for operational reforms within the police force, asking officials to strengthen the functioning of police stations and outposts and enhance patrolling in sensitive and high-risk areas. In urban centres, he directed the launch of focused enforcement drives to improve traffic discipline and public safety.

Stressing that outcomes must be visible on the ground, the Chief Minister warned that no leniency would be shown towards anti-social elements or those attempting to disturb public order. “People must feel secure in their daily lives. Any lapse in duty will attract strict action,” he said.

He further directed that law and order cases be reviewed regularly and that responsibility be clearly fixed at every level to ensure efficient implementation. Dhami reiterated the government’s commitment to its goal of a “crime-free Uttarakhand,” stating that peace, security and good governance are central to the state’s development agenda.