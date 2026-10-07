Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in public service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service and governance, highlighting the development priorities he attributed to Modi and linking them with Uttarakhand’s own stated growth agenda.

In a message posted on X, Chief Minister Dhami said Modi’s public service journey began on October 7, 2001, when he became Gujarat chief minister. He said the journey from state leadership to the prime minister’s office had been driven by a resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India.

Development priorities CM Dhami said that over the past 25 years, Modi had prioritised the welfare of the poor, women’s empowerment, youth development, modern infrastructure and preservation of India’s cultural heritage. He also highlighted the commitment to taking the benefits of development to the last person in society.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said the development priorities attributed to Modi had relevance for the state’s own governance agenda. He said the country was achieving new development milestones under the prime minister’s guidance and that Uttarakhand was working to become one of the leading states.

For Uttarakhand, the emphasis on infrastructure, social welfare and youth development has been presented by Dhami as part of a broader development approach under the prime minister’s guidance. His message did not outline specific new state projects, targets or financial allocations, but focused on the direction of governance and development.

State’s development commitment Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was working with full commitment to position the state among the country’s leading states. He attributed this effort to the guidance and inspiration of Modi.

The chief minister’s remarks also framed Modi’s 25-year public service journey as a continuous political and administrative trajectory, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and extending to his current role as prime minister.

CM Dhami extended his congratulations and best wishes to Modi and wished him good health and a long life. The message was issued on the occasion of the completion of 25 years since Modi began serving as Gujarat chief minister.

CM Dhami’s statement placed particular emphasis on the relationship between national development priorities and Uttarakhand’s stated objective of improving its standing among states. He said the state government would continue working in line with the guidance it had received from the prime minister.