Uttarakhand CM Dhami defends SIR, says electoral roll revision has been carried out in the past

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questioned the Congress and the INDIA bloc's opposition to the exercise. He said electoral roll revisions had also taken place under previous governments and argued that the current process should be considered in that context.

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Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Dhami alleged that the Congress and its allies were creating confusion over SIR. He said the exercise was intended to make voter lists more accurate and transparent, while ensuring that eligible citizens were included in the electoral rolls.

The chief minister also highlighted the role of the Election Commission of India, describing it as a constitutional institution responsible for maintaining the fairness and credibility of the electoral process. He said political parties should avoid creating unnecessary distrust around constitutional institutions and democratic procedures.

Dhami's comments reflect the political disagreement between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties over the electoral roll revision exercise. The chief minister defended the process and questioned the consistency of the Congress's position, while calling for objections to be raised on the basis of facts.

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Dhami cites earlier revisions to challenge Congress's objections Dhami said the special intensive revision of electoral rolls was not a new practice and had been conducted in earlier periods as well. He argued that the Congress should examine its own record in government before questioning the present exercise.

According to the chief minister, the party had not expressed similar objections when electoral roll revision procedures were undertaken during its tenure. He said the Congress's current criticism raised questions about the consistency of its approach to the process.

Dhami alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were attempting to turn a procedural exercise into a political controversy. He maintained that the stated objective of SIR was to improve the quality of electoral records by identifying errors and ensuring that voter lists reflected eligible citizens.

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Accurate electoral rolls are an important part of election administration, as they determine the records used to establish voter eligibility. The process of revising these lists can therefore become a subject of public and political scrutiny, particularly when questions are raised about the inclusion or exclusion of eligible voters.

Dhami emphasised that the Election Commission had a constitutional responsibility to conduct elections and maintain confidence in the electoral system. He said political parties should consider the stated purpose of the revision process while presenting their views on it.

The chief minister's remarks were directed at the opposition's criticism of SIR. He described the Congress's approach as politically motivated, although these characterisations represent his assessment of the opposition's position.

CM calls for fact-based debate on electoral processes Dhami said political opposition was a legitimate part of democratic functioning, but argued that disagreements should not lead to unnecessary questions about the credibility of constitutional institutions. He urged the Congress to present its concerns on the basis of facts instead of, as he alleged, spreading confusion among the public.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami said the country was progressing with a focus on development, governance and national interests. He alleged that the Congress was uncomfortable with this direction and was attempting to create controversy around issues related to public interest and transparency.

The chief minister also linked the opposition's position on SIR to what he described as the Congress's declining political relevance. He argued that the party was using disputes over constitutional processes to divert attention from its political challenges.

His comments did not provide specific details about the historical revision exercises he referred to, but centred on the argument that electoral roll revision had taken place under previous governments as well.

The debate over SIR raises questions about how electoral rolls are updated, how errors are addressed and how the rights of eligible voters are protected during revision exercises. The accuracy of voter lists and public confidence in the institutions administering elections remain important considerations in any such process.

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Dhami maintained that SIR should be viewed as an exercise aimed at improving electoral roll accuracy. His statement also underscored the political divide over the revision process, with the chief minister defending the exercise and challenging the opposition's criticism.