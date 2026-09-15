Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to ensure timely disposal of public grievances

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to ensure timely and satisfactory disposal of public grievances received through the CM Helpline 1905, saying complaints should not be closed merely to show disposal.

Focus on actual resolution of complaints Reviewing the helpline at the Secretariat, Dhami said it was an important channel for resolving citizens’ problems and stressed that the actual issue raised by a complainant must be addressed before a case is closed.

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He directed district magistrates to review complaints in districts where particular types of grievances are being received frequently. Officials should also analyse why similar complaints recur and take steps for permanent solutions.

Dhami asked all district magistrates to conduct surprise inspections of tehsils. During these inspections, they should specifically check whether mutation cases are being disposed of within prescribed timelines. Complaints involving land fraud should be resolved promptly, he said, adding that citizens should not be required to make unnecessary visits to government offices.

The Chief Minister also made clean drinking water a top priority and ordered an audit of water pipelines and sewer lines within 15 days. Supply disruptions, leakages and other problems should be resolved promptly.

He directed secretaries, department heads and district magistrates to regularly review complaints pending for more than 30 days. The meeting reviewed complaints pending for more than 180 days.

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Monitoring and feedback to improve disposal Dhami instructed officials not to unnecessarily use the ‘special close’ or ‘force close’ options. Complainant satisfaction should be given importance, and officials should ensure that required action has actually been taken before closing a complaint.

He also called for a stronger feedback mechanism. Feedback from complainants should be used to assess the quality of disposal.

During the review, Dhami spoke to complainants to assess their cases. He directed immediate action on a medical reimbursement case involving the late father of Sanjay Kumar Rawat. He also ordered the Pauri Garhwal district magistrate to resolve a deserted woman’s pension complaint raised by Baby Kotnala.

In Haridwar, a complainant said a water tank near her home had been constructed three months earlier but supply had not started. Dhami directed the chief development officer to inspect the site and ensure immediate supply.

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A Dehradun resident, Shilpi Saxena, told the Chief Minister that her streetlight complaint had been resolved. Almora resident Ayush Bisht also said his scholarship complaint had been resolved. Dhami ordered an inquiry into the scholarship delay and said students should receive benefits under government schemes on time.

He said officials performing well in grievance disposal should be encouraged, while accountability should be fixed for unnecessary delays and negligence.

He said long-pending complaints must remain under close review until fully resolved.