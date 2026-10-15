Uttarakhand CM Dhami discusses investment prospects with EEPC chairman Pankaj Chadha

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) chairman Pankaj Chadha at the chief minister’s residence to discuss industrial development, trade, investment prospects and employment generation. The meeting focused on strengthening the state's industrial environment and exploring ways to use local resources and entrepreneurial capabilities to support economic growth.

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According to a state government statement, the discussions covered opportunities to encourage industrial expansion, attract investment and create new jobs through industry. No specific investment proposal, company commitment or project announcement was disclosed following the meeting.

Investment and industrial growth Dhami said the state government was working continuously to develop an industry-friendly environment and encourage investment in Uttarakhand. He said the aim was to make better use of the state's available resources, local talent and entrepreneurial potential to strengthen the economy.

The discussions brought together industrial and economic development priorities, with the government highlighting investment promotion as a means of supporting business activity and employment. The statement did not identify particular sectors or explain whether the meeting resulted in proposals for new industrial units, export initiatives or investment agreements.

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EEPC India, the Engineering Export Promotion Council, is associated with promoting engineering exports from India. Chadha's meeting with the chief minister provided an opportunity to discuss industrial and trade-related matters, although the government release did not outline any specific export targets or measures agreed upon by the two sides.

The interaction also reflected the state's stated intention to make its resources and business potential more productive. The government said discussions covered various issues relating to industry and economic development, without giving details of individual proposals or the next steps.

Employment and local enterprise Dhami said increasing employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth, alongside industrial development, remained among the state government's priorities. He also stressed the importance of using local talent and entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen Uttarakhand's economy.

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The government has linked its investment efforts with the wider objective of generating opportunities for residents. Industrial expansion can support jobs directly within businesses and indirectly through related economic activity, although the statement did not quantify potential employment from any initiative discussed at the meeting.

No formal agreement, new policy measure, investment amount or implementation timeline was announced. The statement also did not specify whether further meetings between the state government and EEPC were planned.

The discussion centred on industry, trade and economic activity, with investment promotion and job creation identified as priorities. Any assessment of concrete outcomes will depend on whether the exchange leads to specific proposals, commitments or projects in Uttarakhand.

The meeting ended without a publicly announced project-level commitment or a detailed action plan in the government statement.

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