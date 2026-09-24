Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags in Aconcagua, Nun-Kun expeditions, highlights youth and adventure training

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged in four successful mountaineering expeditions conducted by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, including a joint mission with the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam, to Mount Aconcagua in Argentina.

The event brought attention to high-altitude training, technical mountaineering and the role of adventure sports in youth development. Dhami congratulated the expedition members and highlighted their discipline, technical skills, courage and team coordination in challenging mountain conditions.

Aconcagua expedition reaches summit The joint NIM-JIM&WS expedition to Mount Aconcagua was led by Colonel Hem Chandra Singh. The six-member team successfully climbed the 6,961-metre peak on February 22, 2026. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off the expedition from South Block in New Delhi.

The expedition was among the four successful missions formally flagged in by Dhami at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The chief minister said the achievements demonstrated the value of structured training and teamwork in high-altitude environments and could encourage young people to participate in adventure activities.

The NIM expedition programme also included the Nun-Kun Expedition 2026, led by institute principal Colonel S.S. Rajpurohit. The team completed three summit ascents within the same expedition, covering peaks across the Nun-Kun mountain range.

The team first reached the 7,077-metre Mount Kun summit on August 15. It then climbed the 5,908-metre Mount Delta-41 on August 26 and the 7,135-metre Mount Nun on August 31.

Three peaks in one campaign The sequence of ascents gave the Nun-Kun expedition a broader training and operational dimension, requiring the team to undertake multiple high-altitude climbs within a single campaign. The August 15 summit on Mount Kun also coincided with Independence Day.

Dhami said NIM has established a presence in mountaineering, adventure sports, youth development and high-altitude training. He said the institute provides young people with technical training while also developing leadership, discipline and the ability to respond to difficult conditions.

The chief minister also linked mountaineering achievements with Uttarakhand’s potential in adventure tourism. He said the state’s geographical conditions provide opportunities for mountaineering and related activities and that successful expeditions can strengthen Uttarakhand’s national and international profile.

Special Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Amit Kumar Sinha, NIM principal Colonel S.S. Rajpurohit, JIM&WS principal Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, Captain G. Santosh Kumar, institute officials and members of the expeditions were present at the flag-in event.