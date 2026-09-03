Uttarakhand CM Dhami hands appointment letters to 101 personnel in two departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday handed appointment letters to 101 selected candidates for the Animal Husbandry Department and Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department at the Main Sevak Sadan. The appointments include 88 Livestock Extension Officers and 13 Sugarcane Supervisors.

Congratulating the appointees, Dhami said receiving appointment letters was the result of their hard work and discipline. He said they were beginning a journey of public service and expected them to use their knowledge, energy and new ideas to improve government functioning.

More than 34,000 youths secured government jobs in five years Dhami said the state government had implemented a strict anti-copying law to ensure transparent recruitment. He said government jobs were now secured on merit and talent. More than 34,000 young people had secured government employment during the past five years, and cited it as evidence of transparent recruitment.

The Chief Minister said the Animal Husbandry and Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry departments were directly linked to the rural economy. Livestock rearing is an important source of livelihood for thousands of families in hill areas and supports women’s economic empowerment and village prosperity.

He said the Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri State Livestock Mission were promoting livestock and dairy activities. The government is providing subsidised units for cow, goat, sheep and poultry rearing, along with artificial insemination, vaccination and veterinary services.

Online sugarcane survey and farmer support measures Dhami said the sugarcane survey system had been made online and transparent. Sugarcane clinics and advisory centres have also been started to provide farmers information about new technology, improved varieties and scientific cultivation. Farmers in Uttarakhand receive ₹5 more per quintal than the rate offered in Uttar Pradesh.

He asked the appointees to ensure timely and transparent delivery of government schemes. They were urged to interact with farmers and livestock owners, understand their problems and seek solutions sensitively.

The Chief Minister said officials should ensure that ordinary citizens do not face unnecessary difficulties in accessing government services. He asked the appointees to follow the principles of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction, and perform their duties with honesty, discipline and sensitivity.