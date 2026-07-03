Uttarakhand CM Dhami hands over appointment letters to 187 selected candidates

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday distributed appointment letters to 187 newly selected candidates, including those recruited through the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Main Examination-2024.

According to an official statement, the appointment letters were handed over during a programme at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Dehradun. Of the total recruits, 182 candidates were selected through the PCS Main Examination-2024, while five candidates were appointed as personal assistants in the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department.

CM says appointment letters represent public trust Addressing the candidates, Dhami said the appointment letters symbolised not just entry into government service but also the trust and expectations of the people of Uttarakhand.

He said the role of public servants should be guided by sensitivity, transparency and commitment towards public welfare.

The Chief Minister noted that around 1.5 lakh candidates had applied for the PCS Main Examination-2024 and more than 71,000 appeared for the examination, of whom only 182 were selected.

Dhami said the state government had implemented a stringent anti-copying law to ensure transparency and fairness in recruitment examinations, adding that the move had strengthened the confidence of youths in the recruitment process.

He claimed that over the past four-and-a-half years, the state government had provided government jobs to more than 34,000 youths through transparent recruitment procedures.

Government aims to reduce migration for jobs The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed officers to ensure that government schemes and services reach people living in remote areas in a timely and transparent manner.

“Every citizen coming from remote areas should experience respect, trust and timely solutions in government offices,” he said.

Dhami said the government’s objective was to create employment opportunities within Uttarakhand so that youths would not be forced to leave the state in search of jobs.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the third decade of the 21st century would belong to Uttarakhand, Dhami said newly selected officers would have a key role in achieving the state’s development goals.

He also assured officials that the government would stand firmly with officers and employees who worked with honesty and impartiality.