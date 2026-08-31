Uttarakhand CM Dhami hears Kumaon traders’ concerns, promises effective action on issues

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a dialogue with traders, industry representatives and office-bearers of trade bodies from Kumaon at ITC Fortune in Haldwani. Dhami heard concerns and suggestions and assured participants that the government would take action.

Business concerns raised Representatives raised issues related to simplification of GST procedures, mandi fee, encroachment, parking, lease renewal and expansion of facilities in areas. They also sought better market access for local products and support for young entrepreneurs.

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Dhami said traders and industry are the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy. From small shopkeepers to large entrepreneurs, every businessperson contributes to employment, production, consumer supply and economic growth. He said the government is sensitive to their interests and is working to create a safe, transparent and simple business environment.

Recalling the Covid period, the Chief Minister said grocery and retail traders supplied ration and essential goods despite risks. Their contribution, he said, demonstrated that the trader community is a pillar of society and a true ambassador of Brand India.

Focus on MSMEs and investment Dhami said the Centre and state are promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment so young people can aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers. The state is simplifying ease of doing business through Invest Mitra and a strengthened single-window system. More than 206 services of 26 major departments are available online through the portal.

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He said more than 30 policies have been prepared after considering suggestions received from industry and business representatives during the Investors Summit. More than 29,000 new MSME units have been established in Uttarakhand in recent years, generating employment for around 1.27 lakh youth.

The government has implemented the Uttarakhand Startup Policy and established a ₹200 crore venture fund. Dhami said industrial development should reach hill districts as well as the plains. Land has been identified for special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora, while a flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar, with facilities planned for Selaqui and Pantnagar.

Initiatives such as One District, Two Products are connecting local products and traditional crafts with markets. The government wants Made in Uttarakhand to become a global brand. Pharma, herbal, AYUSH, engineering and auto-component sectors are expanding, while Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are industrial centres.

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Dhami urged traders and industry representatives to expand investment and business activity, saying, “You expand business, the government stands with you.” He said their participation would help build a developed Uttarakhand and strengthen the state’s contribution to Viksit Bharat.