Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights religious tourism, jobs and land laws at Nanda-Sunanda festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav in Nainital on Tuesday and participated in the worship of the deities. He prayed for the happiness, peace and prosperity of people in the state and addressed the gathering at the festival.

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CM Dhami said the Nanda Devi festival represented faith, culture and traditions passed down through generations. He said folk songs, Jhora-Chanchari, Dhol-Damau and other local traditions were kept alive through the event.

Religious tourism focus The chief minister said the government was taking forward Uttarakhand with the approach of “development and heritage”. He said the Mansakhand Temple Garland Mission was being used to develop major mythological and religious sites in Kumaon, with the stated aim of improving facilities for devotees while preserving heritage.

Chief Minister Dhami said religious tourism would provide employment opportunities for local youth, create self-employment opportunities for women and give local products access to wider markets. He also said the government was focusing on health, education, roads, tourism and connectivity as part of the development of Nainital district.

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He said Nainital was not only a tourism destination but also a place of faith and spirituality, referring to the Naina Devi temple, Hanumangarhi, Kainchi Dham and Mukteshwar.

Land and jobs agenda CM Dhami said the government had strengthened land laws to protect Uttarakhand’s land, resources and cultural identity. He said amendments made in 2025 included provisions restricting people from outside the state from purchasing agricultural and horticultural land in 11 hill districts.

The chief minister also referred to the Uniform Civil Code, saying it had been implemented in Uttarakhand from January 27, 2025, with the stated objective of ensuring women’s rights and empowerment.

On government employment, Dhami said 35,000 youths had so far received opportunities in government services. He attributed this to the government’s recruitment efforts and referred to the anti-copying law as a measure intended to protect candidates who prepare for examinations.

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Chief Minister Dhami also said women’s self-help groups would be provided interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. He said centres would be made available for women producing local goods through self-help groups, single-woman self-employment and other means to sell their products at suitable prices.

The party statement did not specify assignments. The chief minister later joined the Nanda-Sunanda aarti and prayed for the state’s prosperity. He said the government was working with a “Vikalp Rahit Sankalp” towards its stated goal for Uttarakhand.