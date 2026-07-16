Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights women-led development in Chamoli, says over 25,000 became Lakhpati Didis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said more than 25,000 women in Chamoli have become Lakhpati Didis and over 42,000 have been linked with self-help groups (SHGs), highlighting women’s economic empowerment as a key outcome of the state government's development initiatives.

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Addressing the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme in Gopeshwar under the 'Seva, Sushasan Evam Samarpan' campaign, Dhami said the initiative was aimed at taking governance to people's doorsteps and ensuring faster delivery of public services. He said the first phase of the campaign witnessed participation from more than six lakh people across Uttarakhand, with over 60,000 grievances resolved on the spot.

The Chief Minister said the state government has focused on improving livelihoods, expanding tourism and creating employment opportunities. He said more than 48,000 farmers in Chamoli have received over ₹196 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, while 872 homestays have been established in the district under the Deendayal Homestay Scheme, generating local employment. He also highlighted investment proposals worth ₹3.75 lakh crore in the state and said more than 34,000 youths have secured government jobs through a transparent recruitment process.

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Women at centre of rural economy Dhami said women have emerged as key partners in Uttarakhand's development journey through self-help groups and livelihood initiatives. He said more than 42,000 women in Chamoli have been connected with SHGs and over 25,000 have crossed the income threshold to become Lakhpati Didis. He urged people to participate in the government's outreach camps to access welfare schemes and said the administration was committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every eligible household.

Congress MLA praises CM The event also assumed political significance after Badrinath Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola praised the Chief Minister from the public stage.

Butola said opposition legislators are often perceived to be at a disadvantage in terms of development works, but claimed that the maximum development had taken place in his own Assembly constituency. He thanked Dhami for ensuring that development was carried out without political discrimination.

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The remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress over development in the state, making the Congress MLA's statement noteworthy.

Separately, referring to the recent theft at the Badrinath temple, Dhami termed the incident serious and said the government would ensure the strictest action against those responsible. He said the matter would not be allowed to become a subject of political controversy and assured that no accused would be spared.