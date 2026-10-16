Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Burnigad college, announces ₹217 crore projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the Government Degree College in Burnigad and launched development projects worth around ₹217 crore in Uttarkashi district’s Purola assembly constituency. The projects comprise 30 works for which foundation stones were laid and eight that were inaugurated.

The announcements were made at a public service camp organised under the Seva Setu campaign at Government Inter College Burnigad (Kunwa). Dhami also announced plans for a permanent building and campus for the new college, a mini stadium at Raja Raghunath Devdokri and a motor road from Thala Chowk in Burnigad to Government Inter College Burnigad.

Roads account for major share Of the 30 projects launched, 18 are under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Purola, costing ₹176.87 crore. The remaining works include five Public Works Department projects in Purola worth ₹6 crore, four projects in Barkot worth ₹6.61 crore and three irrigation projects in Purola worth ₹5.12 crore. The foundation-stone projects together cost more than ₹194 crore.

The eight inaugurated projects cost more than ₹22 crore. These include three PMGSY projects worth ₹18.76 crore, three projects under Samagra Shiksha costing ₹1.25 crore, a secondary education project worth ₹1.36 crore and a Public Works Department project in Barkot costing ₹97 lakh.

Dhami also announced that government degree colleges in Barkot and Chinyalisaur would be upgraded. He said the previously announced bridge and road from Dada village Chhani to Tataau would be completed soon.

Service delivery and education At the camp, the chief minister inspected departmental stalls, distributed cheques and equipment to beneficiaries and sought updates from officials on the progress of welfare schemes. He said the Seva Setu campaign was designed to take services directly to people and help resolve grievances without repeated trips to tehsil and district headquarters.

Dhami said land had been made available for the Burnigad college and work on its permanent building and campus would begin soon. The institution’s inauguration, he said, would improve access to higher education for students in the surrounding area.

He also referred to state government initiatives for women, saying more than 310,000 women had become “Lakhpati Didis”. Women associated with self-help groups were strengthening their livelihoods through sewing, weaving, handicrafts and local products, he said. He cited the Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana and 30% horizontal reservation for women in government services as measures aimed at women’s empowerment.

Dhami said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs through recruitment processes in the past five years. He also said more than 5.9 million pilgrims had visited the Char Dham this year.