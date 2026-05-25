Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates projects worth ₹89 lakh in Khatima, stresses rural growth and youth empowerment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated development projects worth around ₹89 lakh in Khatima and interacted with panchayat representatives during a public dialogue programme organised at the block auditorium.

The inaugurated projects included a modern “Didi Ki Library” built at a cost of ₹55 lakh, renovation and modernisation of a gymnasium building worth ₹7.5 lakh and modernisation work at the development block auditorium costing ₹26.5 lakh.

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Speaking at the programme, Dhami said the state government was continuously working for quality education, youth empowerment and strengthening rural infrastructure.

“Education is the strongest foundation for the progress of any society,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the newly established library would serve as an important knowledge centre for students and competitive exam aspirants in the region.

He said the library would provide a peaceful and modern study environment for students from rural and border areas who often lacked access to quality educational facilities and study material.

Dhami also said the library would be managed by women associated with self-help groups, helping increase their income and promoting women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the upgraded gymnasium would encourage youth towards fitness, sports and a healthy lifestyle. Referring to the Fit India Movement launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the state government was also promoting sports and fitness facilities to encourage disciplined and drug-free living among youth.

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During the interaction with panchayat and local body representatives under the ‘Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhyamantri Samvad’ programme, Dhami highlighted the government’s work in rural development, infrastructure, roads, healthcare and employment generation.

He said the government was committed to making Uttarakhand a leading state while preserving its cultural identity and ensuring balanced development across urban and rural areas.