Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates ₹7.23 crore gaushala, launches ₹108.84 crore projects in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed gaushala in Haldighेरा, Khatima, built at a cost of ₹7.23 crore, and laid the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth ₹108.84 crore. The projects include infrastructure works intended to strengthen connectivity and other public facilities in the region.

One of the key projects is the upgradation of a 13.60-km stretch of State Highway 70 from Satrahmil to the Nanaksagar division, with an estimated cost of ₹34.44 crore.

Dhami announced that the Haldighera Gaushala would be expanded in the future according to requirements. He said the expansion would allow more destitute cattle to receive safe and dignified shelter.

The Chief Minister said the facility would support better care of cattle found on roads and provide relief to farmers and local residents. He also said providing shelter could reduce the possibility of road accidents involving cattle.

Shelter network gets wider Dhami said more than 16,000 destitute cattle are being provided safe shelter through gausadans across Uttarakhand. The state has also launched the Gramya Gau Sevak Yojana as a pilot project, he said.

He added that land has been identified at 63 locations across the state for construction of gaushalas with the cooperation of the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments.

The Chief Minister said the government's approach also included efforts to connect cattle protection with the rural economy. Growth centres have been established to promote pure ghee and dairy products from Badri cows, according to the government.

Dhami said cattle protection and care were part of Uttarakhand's cultural traditions and that the state government was working to preserve these traditions alongside development and public welfare.

Infrastructure projects in focus The Chief Minister said road, bridge, education, flood protection and other infrastructure facilities were being strengthened in Khatima and across Udham Singh Nagar district. He said development schemes were being taken forward with a focus on completing them in a timely and quality-oriented manner.

The ₹108.84 crore package of 15 projects was announced alongside the gaushala inauguration. The government said the works would contribute to infrastructure development in the region.

Dhami also referred to efforts at the national level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the preservation of culture and traditions and promotion of livestock. He said the Uttarakhand government remained committed to development and public welfare while protecting the state's cultural heritage.