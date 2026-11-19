Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Igass celebrations at his official residence, playing Bhailo as part of the traditional observances and urging people to preserve folk customs. The programme was held on the eve of the festival and featured folk songs, traditional dances and performances.

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The event brought together Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, several MLAs, public representatives and officials. Traditional attire, music and performances presented elements of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage.

Culture as social capital Greeting residents on Igass, Dhami described the festival as an expression of the state’s folk culture, faith, traditions and collective joy. He said such occasions connect people with their roots, while reinforcing cultural identity and social unity.

Uttarakhand’s folk festivals, songs, dances, cuisine, clothing and customs shape its identity, he said. The practice of playing Bhailo, singing together and participating in traditional dances, he said, carried values of mutual affection, cooperation, brotherhood and community participation.

His remarks placed the emphasis on the role of households and communities in sustaining cultural practices. He said the true identity of a society lay in its language, culture and traditions, and that customs needed to be practised at home. Dhami said modernisation made it important to familiarise children and young people with the significance of local festivals.

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He named Igass, Harela, Phool Dei, Ghee Sankranti and Uttarayani among the festivals to connect young people with their roots. Families, he said, should explain the historical, social and cultural meaning of festivals, and encourage children to take part in village celebrations, fairs and cultural programmes.

Reaching beyond state borders Dhami also underlined the contribution of Uttarakhandis living elsewhere. He said their observance of traditional festivals helped sustain the state’s cultural identity and offered younger generations a link with their homeland and ancestral villages. He appealed to residents to continue respecting and celebrating their dialects, languages, folk music, dances and festivals wherever they lived.

He said participation would help keep Uttarakhand’s heritage alive for future generations. The Chief Minister said the state government was working to preserve and promote folk arts, traditional fairs, regional languages and historical traditions. He described cultural heritage as a shared responsibility of government, families, individuals and generations.

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Dhami also urged people to encourage local folk artists and artisans and support traditional products during festivals. He said Uttarakhand’s folk culture carried values including respect for nature, hard work and harmony. Making these practices part of everyday life, rather than limiting them to festival gatherings, was necessary to pass the heritage on, he said.