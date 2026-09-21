Uttarakhand CM Dhami joins women in traditional dance during visit to Bamni village

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the traditional Chhachhani folk dance with women during his visit to Bamni village near Badrinath in Chamoli district on Sunday. The interaction brought the chief minister into the middle of a local cultural gathering, where residents were performing folk songs and traditional dances.

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Dhami reached Bamni village during his Chamoli tour and met local residents after arriving in the village. He interacted with villagers and enquired about their well-being. At the time of his arrival, a large number of women dressed in traditional attire were performing Chhachhani dance to folk songs.

Chief minister joins local celebrations After seeing the women perform, Dhami joined them and participated in the traditional dance. His presence among the performers generated enthusiasm among the women and elderly residents in the village. The chief minister took part in the activity in a spontaneous manner, engaging directly with the community and its cultural practices.

The women also performed traditional songs in remembrance of Goddess Nanda Devi. By participating in the folk dance, Dhami became part of the local cultural observance and received the blessings of Nanda Devi, according to the account of the visit.

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The interaction provided an opportunity for the chief minister to engage with residents through a cultural activity rather than a formal programme. The participation of women and elderly villagers in the gathering highlighted the role of community celebrations in maintaining local traditions.

Dhami appreciated the folk dance and traditional songs presented by the women. He thanked them for their performance and acknowledged the cultural significance of their presentation.

Focus on cultural preservation The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s folk culture, traditions and folk arts were an important part of the state’s distinct identity. He said protecting and promoting these traditions was the responsibility of everyone.

His remarks placed emphasis on the need to preserve local cultural practices and carry them forward. Folk songs, traditional dances and community participation form part of the cultural expressions associated with the state’s villages. Dhami’s participation in the Chhachhani dance reflected his engagement with one such tradition during his visit to Bamni.

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The programme also included the remembrance of Nanda Devi through traditional songs performed by the women. The religious and cultural elements of the gathering were combined with the chief minister’s interaction with local residents.

Dhami’s visit allowed him to meet villagers directly, observe their traditional performance and participate in the dance. The women and elderly residents expressed enthusiasm at having the chief minister among them.

The chief minister reiterated that Uttarakhand’s folk traditions and artistic practices must be protected and advanced. He appreciated the contribution of local women in presenting traditional songs and dance and thanked them for their participation.

The visit concluded with an emphasis on the value of local culture, community involvement and the shared responsibility of preserving Uttarakhand’s heritage for future generations.

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