Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches disability civil services coaching, transfers ₹147.34 crore pensions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a programme at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Neembuvala, Dehradun, marking International Day of Older Persons. He launched civil services coaching for persons with disabilities and transferred September pension payments worth ₹147.34 crore to 993,886 pensioners through a single-click mechanism.

The programme also saw 23 senior citizens honoured for notable work in different fields and five students awarded for their performance in essay and painting competitions. Dhami administered an oath on the welfare of senior citizens and planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Pension and senior care Dhami said the state government was providing a monthly pension of ₹1,500 to senior citizens, with both husband and wife eligible to receive the pension separately. He said more than nine lakh senior citizens were currently receiving more than ₹147 crore in pension.

He said the government was strengthening arrangements for old-age homes in different districts. Government old-age homes are currently operating in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi, while new old-age home buildings are being constructed in Dehradun, Almora and Champawat. Non-governmental organisations are also operating old-age homes in areas including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

Dhami said senior citizens should ideally live among their families and receive respect there, rather than needing old-age homes. He also referred to the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana for the welfare and overall development of senior citizens.

The chief minister said the state had implemented the Parents and Senior Citizens Maintenance Act to protect the rights of senior citizens. He also mentioned the Deendayal Matri Pitri Teerthatan Yojana, under which free travel is provided to senior citizens, and Ayushman Bharat for free treatment.

Focus on dignity Welcoming senior citizens, Dhami said their presence provides families with a sense of security and helps children learn values and life lessons. He described them as the “security shield” of families and said their presence contributes to discipline and a sense of belonging at home.

Dhami said senior citizens strengthen families and society through their experience and described them as living repositories of experience and heritage. He also spoke about the role of his own parents’ values in shaping his life, saying his late father’s teachings continued to guide him while his mother’s blessings gave him strength.

Dhami said he considered himself both the state’s chief servant and a son of Uttarakhand and that the respect, security and convenience of every senior citizen in the state was his responsibility.