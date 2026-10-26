Uttarakhand CM Dhami links cultural preservation with youth employment at Haldwani event

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted cultural preservation, youth employment and the protection of the state's identity at the Kumaon Dwar Mahotsav in Haldwani. Addressing the gathering as chief guest, he said cultural events were important for taking local traditions and folk arts to younger generations.

Dhami welcomed attendees and praised the Vaidehi Cultural Education and Art Foundation for its efforts to connect young people with Uttarakhand's heritage through folk music and dance. He described Haldwani as the gateway to Kumaon and said the region had an important place in the cultural life of the hill communities.

The chief minister also raised concerns over remarks referring to people from Uttarakhand as infiltrators, saying the state's self-respect and identity needed to be respected. His address covered government measures related to cultural identity, recruitment, land and law enforcement, along with comments on national security and the Ankita Bhandari case.

Folk culture, digital reach and protection of identity Dhami said Uttarakhand's folk songs and dances reflected the region's natural surroundings, mountain life, changing seasons, local beliefs and history. He referred to dance forms such as Chholiya, Jhora, Chanchari and Barda Nati, and traditional singing styles including Beda, Mangal and Chaiti songs.

He also cited instruments such as the dhol, damau, turri, bhankora and ransingha as important elements of the state's cultural identity. According to the chief minister, digital platforms and social media were helping local music reach audiences beyond Uttarakhand, including in other parts of the country and abroad. He said the growing interest of young people in folk music was encouraging.

On the issue of the state's identity, Dhami said the government was committed to protecting what he described as the distinct cultural character of Devbhoomi. He cited the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a stricter anti-conversion law, an anti-riot law and steps towards a stronger land law as measures taken by the state government.

He also referred to action against illegal occupation and encroachment on government land. Describing Uttarakhand as a place of religious faith, cultural heritage and spiritual significance, he said the protection of the state's identity was a government commitment.

Recruitment and justice among key issues raised The chief minister said the government was seeking to protect young people's future through transparent recruitment. He cited the state's anti-copying law, which was introduced to curb examination malpractice, and said more than 35,000 candidates had received government jobs through transparent and fair selection processes over the past five years.

Dhami also recalled the Rampratap Tiraha firing incident during the Uttarakhand statehood movement, referring to the sacrifices made by those who took part in the movement. He said comments concerning the people of the state should be made with due regard for their history and dignity.

Referring to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Dhami said political discourse on national security and individuals associated with the country's security should reflect responsibility and respect for national interest. He questioned the use of such subjects in political exchanges.

The chief minister also spoke about the Ankita Bhandari case, saying justice for the young woman should remain the priority. He said facts, evidence and the judicial process must guide discussion of the matter. He referred to the court's sentencing of those convicted and proceedings related to bail applications, and said judicial processes should be respected. He also criticised the use of sensitive cases for political gain and allegations made without evidence.