Uttarakhand CM Dhami listens to 137th Mann Ki Baat, backs PM’s call for drug-free youth

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Kunwa­wala in Dehradun. After the programme, Dhami said the broadcast has become an effective medium for motivating citizens to participate actively in nation-building and bringing individuals and innovative initiatives that create positive social change before the country and the world.

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PM’s message to young people Dhami said the Prime Minister, through the latest episode, urged young people to stay away from drugs and make the resolve of ‘drug-free youth, developed India’ a mass movement. He said drug-free youth are the strong foundation of an empowered and developed India. According to Dhami, the Prime Minister’s appeal will strengthen awareness among young people against substance abuse and provide new momentum to building a healthy, positive and nation-building youth force.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Uttarakhand, particularly the younger generation, to adopt the Prime Minister’s messages in their daily lives and contribute actively to creating a drug-free, healthy, strong and developed India.

Heritage, innovation and public participation Dhami said the Prime Minister also spoke about innovative efforts being undertaken to present India’s glorious history and heritage to the new generation in interesting and simple ways. Such initiatives, he said, can connect young people with the country’s rich historical legacy and strengthen their sense of pride in India’s culture, heritage and national identity.

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He said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has provided national recognition to ordinary citizens carrying out extraordinary work in different fields. Through the programme, innovations and examples of public participation are being brought before a wider audience, inspiring others to create positive change in their own communities and contribute to nation-building.

Dhami said the programme has developed into an important platform for recognising constructive initiatives and encouraging greater public participation. He said highlighting successful efforts by citizens can create a wider culture of innovation, social responsibility and collective action.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the participation of young people is particularly important for the country’s future. He said a generation that remains healthy, free from addiction and committed to constructive goals can become a powerful force in fulfilling the vision of a developed India.

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Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Dhan Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Bharat Chaudhary and other public representatives were present during the programme.