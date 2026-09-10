Uttarakhand CM Dhami, Nitin Navin engage with youth in Haldwani on jobs, entrepreneurship and skills

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national president Nitin Navin participated in a youth dialogue programme in Haldwani on Thursday, discussing career opportunities, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, sports and the future of Uttarakhand.

Young participants questioned the leaders on issues related to development and employment, shared their experiences with government schemes and offered suggestions on improving opportunities for jobs and self-employment in the state.

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Earlier, Dhami offered prayers at Shri Mahalakshmi Ashtabhuja Temple at Beriparav on Bareilly Road during his visit to Nainital district. He prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand and the country.

Focus on jobs, startups and youth opportunities Nitin Navin said India’s youth were receiving new opportunities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He cited Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, Make in India and Khelo India as initiatives that had created platforms for young people to develop their talent, capabilities and skills.

He said changing technology and the economy had opened new avenues in artificial intelligence, startups, innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship. Navin said Uttarakhand’s young people had the talent and potential to contribute significantly to the state’s development.

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He also stressed the importance of expanding local employment, self-employment, tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities in a mountainous state. He urged young people to use social media positively, manage their time effectively and participate in public life and nation-building.

34,000 appointments, focus on sports and emerging sectors Dhami said youth power was the country’s greatest strength and that technology and innovation were creating new possibilities. He said that since taking charge as chief minister in July 2021, his government had worked with the resolve that Uttarakhand’s youth and resources should serve the state.

Around 34,000 young people had so far been appointed to government services, Dhami said. He added that strict action had been taken against those involved in irregularities in recruitment examinations, including sending cheating racketeers to jail.

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The government was also focusing on self-employment, startups and entrepreneurship through schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, skill development initiatives, homestays and the Chief Minister Udyaman Khiladi Scheme.

Dhami said Uttarakhand’s athletes had won more than 100 medals at the National Games. Work was progressing towards a sports university in Haldwani and a women’s sports college in Lohaghat.

He added that opportunities were being developed in tourism, local products, science, innovation, AI, robotics and emerging technologies. Free coaching was also being provided to competitive-exam aspirants. Dhami urged youth to set ambitious goals and pursue them with hard work, discipline and determination.