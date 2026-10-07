Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers for PM Modi as he completes 25 years in public life

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. Dhami prayed for Modi’s good health, long life and continued success, and said the Prime Minister’s public career had been marked by dedication to national service, public welfare and development.

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Dhami said Modi had worked to give the country a new direction and renewed energy during his years in public life. He also prayed that India would continue moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation under Modi’s leadership.

Prayers mark public-life milestone The chief minister said seeking Baba Vishwanath’s blessings from Uttarakhand on the occasion was a matter of fortune for him. The prayer was held at the temple in Uttarkashi as Modi completed 25 years in public life.

Dhami said Modi’s 25-year public career represented a period of service to the nation, welfare and development. He also wished for a long and successful public life for the Prime Minister.

The chief minister’s remarks centred on the significance he attached to Modi’s tenure in public life and his stated aspiration for India’s continued progress towards developed-country status.

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Focus on national development

Dhami said he had prayed for India to keep advancing towards the resolve of becoming a developed nation under Modi’s leadership. He linked the occasion to the broader national development objective and described the Prime Minister’s public life as one focused on public welfare and the country’s development.

The prayers were held at the ancient temple in Uttarkashi, which the state government described as part of the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Dhami said receiving Baba Vishwanath’s blessings from the state for the Prime Minister’s long and successful public life was a matter of fortune.

The event was centred on prayers for Modi’s health, longevity and continued success. Dhami’s comments also highlighted the state government’s framing of the Prime Minister’s 25 years in public life as a period of national service.

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The release did not provide details of any other events or programmes held in Uttarkashi to mark the occasion. It focused on the chief minister’s temple visit and his prayers for Modi’s future public life.

Dhami said he had sought Baba Vishwanath’s blessings for the Prime Minister’s long and successful public journey and expressed hope that the country would continue moving towards development under his leadership. He said the occasion also provided an opportunity to express wishes for the Prime Minister’s continued service and wellbeing.