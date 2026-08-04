Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders priority restoration of disaster-hit Khainuri road after villagers raise concerns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to restore on priority the road connecting Khainuri village in Chamoli district after residents informed him that the route had been severely damaged in a disaster, disrupting movement for around 120 families.

According to an official statement, villagers from Khainuri in Dasholi block spoke to the chief minister over the phone and explained that the only road connecting the village had suffered extensive damage, making daily commuting difficult for residents. Following the conversation, the chief minister instructed the Chamoli district administration and concerned departments to take immediate steps to restore connectivity.

CM orders immediate restoration The chief minister directed the district magistrate of Chamoli and officials of the concerned departments to treat the restoration work as a priority and ensure that safe movement for villagers is resumed at the earliest.

He also asked officials to conduct an on-site assessment of the damaged stretch and undertake all necessary measures required for restoring the road. According to the statement, the damaged road has affected approximately 120 families living in Khainuri village.

Dhami said the state government considers timely and effective resolution of citizens' grievances a priority. He stressed that restoration of roads, drinking water supply, electricity and other essential public services in disaster-affected areas should not face unnecessary delays.

He instructed departments to work in close coordination so that basic infrastructure and public utilities are restored quickly, allowing normal life to resume in affected regions.

The chief minister also emphasised that officials must remain responsive to complaints received from rural and remote areas, where damaged infrastructure often causes prolonged inconvenience to residents.

Focus on disaster response and public services Highlighting the government's disaster response priorities, Dhami said administrative agencies must act with sensitivity while addressing issues faced by people in affected areas. He directed officials to ensure prompt disposal of complaints and avoid delays in providing relief and restoring civic amenities.

The chief minister said governance requires visible action on the ground whenever citizens report problems. He added that every complaint received from the public should be addressed through timely intervention by the administration.

He further said restoring normal life in disaster-hit regions remains one of the government's foremost priorities. Departments concerned have been instructed to work with urgency and ensure that necessary arrangements are put in place for restoring connectivity and other public services.

The state has witnessed weather-related disruptions in several districts during the ongoing monsoon season, affecting roads and essential infrastructure in hilly areas. Restoration of connectivity remains a key component of the government's disaster management efforts, particularly in remote villages where road access is critical for healthcare, education, emergency response and supply of essential commodities.