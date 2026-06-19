Uttarakhand CM Dhami pitches state as global wellness and yoga hub

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Uttarakhand was working to strengthen its position as a global destination for yoga, Ayurveda and wellness tourism while participating in a ‘Run for Yoga’ programme organised in Dehradun ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

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The event was held at Police Lines in Dehradun as part of activities linked to the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Addressing participants, the Chief Minister said yoga had become an important tool for addressing stress, depression and modern lifestyle-related health challenges.

He described the event as more than a symbolic run and said it was aimed at encouraging public participation in healthy and disciplined living.

“This is not just a race but a strong campaign to promote healthy living, positive thinking and yoga among the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Government focuses on wellness economy Highlighting the state government’s policy direction, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand was being developed as a centre for yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and naturopathy-based wellness services.

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He said the state’s new yoga policy aimed to support yoga and meditation centres, encourage yoga trainers and create employment opportunities in the wellness sector.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage and natural ecosystem gave the state a unique advantage in becoming a global wellness destination.

“Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been associated with yoga, spirituality and meditation for centuries,” he said.

Youth urged to adopt yoga The Chief Minister urged young people to make yoga and physical exercise part of their daily routine, saying healthy and disciplined youth formed the foundation of a strong society and economy.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga global recognition after the United Nations adopted June 21 as International Day of Yoga following India’s proposal in 2014.

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According to the Chief Minister, yoga is now practised in more than 190 countries worldwide.

He appealed to citizens to adopt yoga daily and contribute towards building a healthier and drug-free society.

The programme was attended by cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, MLA Vinod Chamoli, Dehradun mayor Saurabh Thapliyal and senior officials from the Ayush department and district administration.