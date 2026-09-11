Uttarakhand CM Dhami praises Sikh community’s role in nation-building and Terai development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national president Nitin Nabin participated in the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan held at a hotel in Rudrapur on Thursday. The programme began amid chants of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh”, while representatives of the Sikh community honoured Dhami with a siropa.

Dhami said the gathering was not merely a conference but a symbol of the Punjabi community’s traditions, culture, values, courage, service and patriotism. He said the tradition of the Sikh Gurus is a part of India’s cultural heritage. Their lives, he added, inspire people to resist injustice, serve the needy, protect humanity and keep interest above all.

Community’s contribution highlighted The chief minister said the Punjabi and Sikh community had contributed to nation-building through hard work, honesty and entrepreneurship. From defending the country and producing food in the fields to promoting industry and trade and serving people during crises, the community’s contribution has been exemplary, he said. He praised its contribution to the development of the Terai region and strengthening its economy.

Dhami said the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken steps to give recognition to Sikh faith, sacrifices and traditions. These included construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, exemption of langar from taxes, permission for the Sri Harmandir Sahib to receive foreign contributions and a celebration of Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary. He referred to Veer Bal Diwas, bringing sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India and measures towards justice and dignity for families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Ropeway to Hemkund Sahib Highlighting Uttarakhand’s connection with the Sikh community, Dhami said Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh had visited the Devbhoomi. Hemkund Sahib and Reetha Sahib, he said, are integral to the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, work has progressed towards a nearly 12.5-km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, Dhami said. The project will make the pilgrimage easier for elderly devotees, women and pilgrims and is expected to increase visitor numbers.