Uttarakhand CM Dhami promotes organic farming while working in field at Khatima residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday operated a tiller and applied cow dung manure in a field at his private residence in Nagla Tarai, Khatima, as he called for wider adoption of traditional and organic farming practices.

His mother, Bishna Devi, accompanied him during the activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said farming remained central to India's culture and rural economy and stressed the importance of integrating modern agricultural technology with traditional practices.

He said natural methods such as the use of cow dung manure could improve soil fertility while also supporting environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and move towards organic and natural farming. He added that the state government was taking steps to increase farmers' incomes, modernise agriculture and promote organic products.