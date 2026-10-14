Uttarakhand CM Dhami questions Congress over Doval remarks, highlights medical education expansion

dhamiUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami questioned the state Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s comments about National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, asking party leaders to clarify whether they supported their national leader’s remarks or stood by what Dhami called the state’s pride.

Dhami said Doval had made important contributions to India’s security and strategic interests. He urged political leaders to consider the seriousness of their language and facts when discussing national security, describing the subject as one that required responsible public debate.

Political accountability and public discourse The Chief Minister asked whether Uttarakhand Congress leaders would question their leadership about the comments and publicly express respect for Doval, whom he described as a son of the state. The statement did not include a response from the Congress or details of the remarks that prompted Dhami’s criticism.

Dhami said political differences were a natural part of democracy, but discussions on national security should be factual and responsible. “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not accept any compromise on the respect of its sons,” he said, adding that all public representatives had a duty to maintain decorum and responsibility in public communication.

The Chief Minister also referred to people from Uttarakhand who had contributed to national service, military valour and national security. His statement framed respect for Doval as a question for the state Congress, while the demand for a public clarification remained Dhami’s position.

Medical education capacity expands In a separate announcement on the state’s medical education capacity, the government said three government medical colleges had started functioning during Dhami’s five-year tenure. The colleges in Almora, Pithoragarh and Haridwar were launched during this period, according to the information provided by the state.

Six government medical colleges currently have 675 MBBS seats. The Rudrapur medical college has been built and could soon receive permission for 100 MBBS seats. If the approval is granted, the number of seats in government colleges would rise to 775.

The state’s figures put the capacity of four private medical colleges at 900 MBBS seats, while AIIMS Rishikesh has 125 seats. Together with the government colleges, these institutions take the state’s total to 1,700 MBBS seats, including the potential 100-seat addition at Rudrapur only if it is approved.